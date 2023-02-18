Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) CEO Mark C. Mckenna Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $2,996,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,111.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $124.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $125.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RXDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

