Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CFO Tran Nguyen Sells 10,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tran Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 18th, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $555,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 21st, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $589,700.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 23rd, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $610,900.00.

Prothena Price Performance

PRTA stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 29.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

