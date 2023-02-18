Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CFO Tran Nguyen Sells 10,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tran Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $555,300.00.
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $589,700.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $610,900.00.
Prothena Price Performance
PRTA stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.
About Prothena
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prothena (PRTA)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.