PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 8,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,590,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,710,856.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PTC Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $130.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.23. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in PTC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PTC by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.