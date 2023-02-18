PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 8,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,590,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,710,856.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PTC Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:PTC opened at $130.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.23. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.
PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.
