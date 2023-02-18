Public Equities L.P. Invus Buys 1,000,000 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,573,798 shares in the company, valued at $16,359,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Public Equities L.P. Invus also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 17th, Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 200,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00.
- On Thursday, February 9th, Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 11,451 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $37,101.24.
GlycoMimetics Price Performance
GLYC stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GLYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
