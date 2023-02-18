Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Position Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 287,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 752,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 381,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,452,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

