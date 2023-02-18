Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of PULM opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

