PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

