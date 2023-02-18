Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,650 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Q2 were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Q2 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 53.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Q2 by 84.6% during the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 123,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 768,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Q2 during the second quarter valued at $624,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.92.

Q2 Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Activity

NYSE QTWO opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $66.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,963.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Further Reading

