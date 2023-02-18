Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TME has been the subject of several recent research reports. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:TME opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

