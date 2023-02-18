Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $156,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 163.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $893.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

