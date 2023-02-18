Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $338.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

