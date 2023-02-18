Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 118 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $127.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile



Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

