Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stake Reduced by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,053,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,097,000 after purchasing an additional 171,170 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 11,125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,938,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,888 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRTEA. Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $875.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

