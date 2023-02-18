Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.24 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

