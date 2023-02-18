Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.24 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
