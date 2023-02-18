Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,860 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($34.72) price target on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.10) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Relx to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.38) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,810 ($34.11) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.28) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,863 ($34.75) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,531 ($30.72).

Relx Price Performance

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,492 ($30.25) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £47.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,076.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,551 ($30.97). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,367.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,319.90.

Relx Increases Dividend

About Relx

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. Relx’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

