RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.
RFIL stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 million, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.
RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.
