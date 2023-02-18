RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 131 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $68,701,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ServiceNow by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,871,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

NOW stock opened at $439.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $601.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $420.93 and its 200 day moving average is $418.76. The firm has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.