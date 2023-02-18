RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $143.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.03. The firm has a market cap of $193.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.