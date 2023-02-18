RFG Advisory LLC Buys 887 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.91. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SFBS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.