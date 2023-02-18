RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $102.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.12.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

