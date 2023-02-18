RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329,312 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after buying an additional 4,207,560 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after buying an additional 4,193,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after buying an additional 4,042,654 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

