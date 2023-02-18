RFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $219.98 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.82.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

