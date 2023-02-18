RFG Advisory LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,915 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $194.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $202.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $6,506,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 996,936 shares in the company, valued at $162,161,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,293 shares of company stock valued at $28,707,797 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.31.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.