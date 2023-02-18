RFG Advisory LLC Invests $342,000 in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRUP. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 15,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,590 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,942,392.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,942,392.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,532. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

