RFG Advisory LLC Invests $393,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV opened at $100.31 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average of $100.19.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.