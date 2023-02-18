RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 474 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,397,000 after acquiring an additional 59,849 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $227.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.68 and a 200-day moving average of $243.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.44.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

