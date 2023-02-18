RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 618 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $99.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.