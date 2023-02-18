RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 12,820 JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,406,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPSE stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $45.11.

