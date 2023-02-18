RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after buying an additional 110,218 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,788,000 after acquiring an additional 212,606 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,778,000 after acquiring an additional 51,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after acquiring an additional 389,958 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $158.59 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $205.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

