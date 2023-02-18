RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.03) to GBX 1,535 ($18.63) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.97) to GBX 1,550 ($18.82) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

NYSE GSK opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.