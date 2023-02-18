RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 306,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 19,829 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

XLSR stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61.

