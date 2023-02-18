Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RBBN. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital raised Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Ribbon Communications Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.
Ribbon Communications Company Profile
Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.
