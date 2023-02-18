Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RBBN. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital raised Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039,284 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 10,387,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 75,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 80,750 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,040,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 280,524 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

