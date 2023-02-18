Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $153.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.74. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

