Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

