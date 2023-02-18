Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,092 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 33.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,304,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance bought a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $17,074,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 14.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,383,000 after purchasing an additional 448,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Rollins by 90.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 856,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,705,000 after purchasing an additional 407,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROL. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

