Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €118.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($126.88) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($173.12) price target on Safran in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Safran in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €127.00 ($136.56) price target on Safran in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Safran in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Safran Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SAF stock opened at €136.86 ($147.16) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €124.68 and a 200-day moving average of €113.08. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a one year high of €92.36 ($99.31).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

