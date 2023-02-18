Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €127.00 ($136.56) price target on Safran in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Safran in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($126.88) target price on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($173.12) target price on Safran in a research note on Friday.

Safran Stock Performance

Safran stock opened at €136.86 ($147.16) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €124.68 and its 200 day moving average is €113.08. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($99.31).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

