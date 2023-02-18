Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Salem Media Group Stock Down 0.7 %

SALM stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $36.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Salem Media Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdad Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 85,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

