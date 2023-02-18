Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Salem Media Group Stock Down 0.7 %
SALM stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $36.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
