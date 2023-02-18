Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Director Joshua H. Bilenker Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) Director Joshua H. Bilenker bought 20,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

SANA stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SANA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

About Sana Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after acquiring an additional 500,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.