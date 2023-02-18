Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Director Joshua H. Bilenker Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) Director Joshua H. Bilenker bought 20,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sana Biotechnology Price Performance
SANA stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on SANA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology
About Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
