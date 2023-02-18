Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.00 ($160.22) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Shares of EPA SU opened at €156.26 ($168.02) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €133.75. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($82.09).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

