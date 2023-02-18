Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €195.00 ($209.68) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.00 ($160.22) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 0.2 %

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €156.26 ($168.02) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($82.09). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €133.75.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

