SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 176,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,264.99. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 259,322 shares of company stock worth $123,040. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

SeaChange International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

