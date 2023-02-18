SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.58.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 176,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,264.99. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 259,322 shares of company stock worth $123,040. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International
SeaChange International Company Profile
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.