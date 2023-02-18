SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SEI Investments by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 11.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in SEI Investments by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $2,388,821.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,813,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,432,469.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $2,388,821.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,813,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,432,469.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,277,983.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,905,613 shares in the company, valued at $564,526,808.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,456,565. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.93%.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

