Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 609,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SIGI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $103.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $267,544.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,222,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.