Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Sempra by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $158.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.05. Sempra has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

