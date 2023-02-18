Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHAK. Wedbush raised their target price on Shake Shack from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Shake Shack from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.64.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Trading Down 2.9 %

Shake Shack stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.