Short Interest in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Decreases By 6.5%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Price Performance

GDLC stock opened at 6.17 on Friday. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 1 year low of 3.75 and a 1 year high of 24.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 5.26 and a 200 day moving average of 6.53.

