Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,952 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 64,962.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,340,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,281,000 after purchasing an additional 133,712 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 428,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52,208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 51,355 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

FCOM opened at $35.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $46.88.

