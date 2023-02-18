Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,774,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $26.08.

