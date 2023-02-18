Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.